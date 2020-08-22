Reports: Chelsea close to agreeing deal with Leicester City for Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are set to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, as per the latest reports. The Athletic report that the two sides are close to agreeing on a deal that is rumoured to be around £45-£50 million.

The left-back has already undergone a few medical checks in London, as per David Ornstein. Ben Chilwell was Chelsea's first-choice despite rumours linking them with Sergio Reguilón, Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles.

Exclusive: Chelsea close to agreement with Leicester to sign England left-back Ben Chilwell. Deal now almost done. 23yo has undergone medical checks on heel injury in London (around 3 more weeks out), with #CFC kept informed on results @TheAthleticUK #LCFC https://t.co/t2XznKYCDb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 21, 2020

Daily Express have now added that the Leicester City star will be signing a five-year deal at Chelsea. They have also reported that he will be pocketing £8 million per season as wages.

Apart from Ben Chilwell, Chelsea are also expected to finish the deal for Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva. They have also been linked with moves for Jan Oblak, Declan Rice and Edouard Mendy.

Ashley Cole on Ben Chilwell

Back in December, Ashley Cole spoke highly of Ben Chilwell and said he wanted the Leicester City star at Chelsea. Talking on talkSPORT, he said:

“I would love to see him at Chelsea. He’s doing really, really well at Leicester. He’s enjoying the way Brendan plays and his system; he’s got that licence to attack. When he’s played for England he’s played well – in his last game he got three assists. He’s shown quality not just on the ball, but one-on-one he can defend, and he likes to defend.”

“I think he’s quality and I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan, too, so I would like to see him here. Whether he would want to leave, or if Leicester would want to sell him, that’s something the clubs would have to talk about. Not forgetting we’ve got Alonso here and Emerson, who I like, and Cesar can also play there.”

The Englishman added:

“So if you buy a player you’ve still got another three players you need to try to keep happy or whether they want to leave or not… so it’s a big decision for the club. But he’s got the quality. For sure he’s good enough.”

Ben Chilwell is expected to be on the sidelines for another month but will be making his move to Chelsea next week, as per recent reports.