Reports: Chelsea close to signing £32 million English Premier League star

Chelsea will certainly be strengthened if they get this star

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 24 Aug 2017, 15:54 IST

Conte wants at least 3 more signings this summer

What's the story?

English Premier League champions Chelsea successfully rejuvenated themselves last season as they went on to lift the coveted league title and subsequently returned to the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues face an uphill challenge as they will try and defend their title, while simultaneously attempting to mount a challenge on the European stage. Antonio Conte is aware of the need for reinforcements, and reportedly wants to make at least 3 more signings this summer.

Latest reports from The Sun suggest that Chelsea are indeed closing in on one of their targets - Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea have already pursued the midfielder earlier this summer, but to no avail. Despite submitting multiple bids, the Stamford Bridge outfit have failed to agree on a figure with the Foxes.

Their latest bid of £25 million was shot down by Leicester, who are allegedly demanding a transfer fee closer to their valuation of £40 million for the player. Chelsea are believed to be growing desperate to make some signings and will submit an improved offer of £32 million.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have wasted no time in beefing up their squad and have had an eventful transfer window, having already recruited Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, Monaco's Timemoue Bakayoko and Roma's Antonio Rudiger.

However, Chelsea have also seen the back of Nemanja Matic and are set to soon lose Diego Costa. Manager Antonio Conte reportedly still wants to sign a midfielder, a full-back, a centre-back and perhaps, even with another forward, before the window shuts next week.

The defending champions have also been monitoring Inter Milan's Antonio Candreva, but prefer Drinkwater because of his experience in England.

Meanwhile, Drinkwater has expressed desire to leave Leicester City, despite the club wanting to retain the 27-year old. Further, the midfielder has no release clause tied to his contract - allowing Leicester to have the last say in the matter.

Chelsea have tested Leicester's resolve so far but could successfully land their man if they make a significant offer that satisfies the former champions. The Stamford Bridge outfit are plotting a final, £32 million bid for the midfielder, which they believe will be enough to prise the former Manchester United player.

Video:

Author's Take

Chelsea's squad depth, or lack thereof, is certainly a cause for concern. With Hazard and Bakayoko yet to reach full fitness, the Blues will definitely need someone to step in and prop them up.

Drinkwater has established himself as a reliable midfielder during his time at Leicester and could be a good fit at Chelsea.

With just a week left until deadline day, Chelsea will have to hurry up if they want their man.