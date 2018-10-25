×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Chelsea could reward in-form Antonio Rudiger with a new contract

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
103   //    25 Oct 2018, 08:55 IST

Antonio Rudiger has been a revitalised player under Maurizio Sarri.
Antonio Rudiger has been a
revitalised
player under Maurizio Sarri.

What's the story?

Chelsea could look to reward Antonio Rudiger for his fine displays from the back with an exciting new contract. The Daily Mail is reporting that the German defender could receive £100,000 per week if he puts pen to paper, despite having three years left on his current deal.

In case you didn't know

Antonio Rudiger has been one of the best defenders in the English Premier League this season. He looked to be just another average buy from Antonio Conte, but it hasn't taken long for him to come out of his shell and warm up to the new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea has looked impressive on an attacking front, but so far in the league, they have conceded just 7 goals. To put this into context, only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded less. It is a vast improvement on last season under Antonio Conte, where they would concede up to 3 or 4 goals against teams in the lower half of the table.

Rudiger has been one of the most pivotal players as a part of this switch. While Chelsea receives all of the plaudits for their passing movements, the players can feel safe to have Rudiger bossing things at the back.

The heart of the matter

I must admit, this news does come as a bit of a shock. I can't say it isn't warranted, but to focus on Rudiger's situation seems bizarre. Although he does deserve a higher wage, he seems to be loving life in London, and as mentioned earlier, he does have over three years remaining on his current deal.

If Chelsea can get this deal through, though, they will gain a ton of confidence in dealing with Eden Hazard, whose deal runs out in 2020. It goes without saying, but Hazard is Chelsea's main priority, and they must refrain from Arsenal's contract problems of late (waiting until the final season).

Rumour probability: 8/10

While I usually take the Daily Mail with a pinch of salt, there are a number of outlets reporting this rumour. A simple Google search will give you all the information you'll need. Besides, Rudiger is proving to be an important player to Chelsea, so nobody can blame them for wanting to tie him down for long.

Video

What's next?

Chelsea does have a few contract situations to be considering. Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Olivier Giroud are the notable players whose contracts run out in 2019. However, of those, only David Luiz is in contention for a long-term future with the club. Overall, this is a positive rumour from Chelsea's perspective.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Antonio Rudiger Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Transfer News
Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
3 Most Improved Players for Chelsea this season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea set to hand Improved Contract to star...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star to sign new two-year deal
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could make Chelsea unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star signs new contract until 2023
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City to make stunning move for former...
RELATED STORY
That's football – Rudiger shrugs off late Ianni-Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us