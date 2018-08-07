Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea superstar skips training amidst Real Madrid speculation

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.65K   //    07 Aug 2018, 13:05 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Sarri might not be happy about this

What's the rumour?

According to reports, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has made his intentions of leaving Stamford Bridge, in favour of a move to the Bernabeu, clear to manager Maurizio Sarri and has consequently failed to report back for club duty with the West London outfit.

In case you didn't know...

Thibaut Courtois has been the subject of major speculations regarding a move back to Madrid with Real. The Belgian has made his desire to return home to his family in Spain clear and has regularly implied with his statements that a move away from Chelsea is imminent.

Courtois was signed from Atletico Madrid after winning the La Liga title with the Spanish outfit a few years ago and has since only helped his reputation as one of the most dependable men in between the sticks.

A terrific campaign with his national side Belgium at the World Cup, which earned him the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper in the tournament, has only helped his cause of a dream move to Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

The Belgium international, like his compatriot Eden Hazard, had been due on Monday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training base where the new head coach hoped to hold discussions over his future. Instead, the 26-year-old is understood to have remained in Belgium while he awaits news of a prospective return to Spain with Real Madrid.

It seemed unlikely that a move would be finalized before the end of the on-going transfer window, with Eden Hazard - another Madrid transfer target - also seemingly set to stay put in England. However, fresh reports now indicate that the Belgian keeper is holding out for a move to the Bernabeu and has subsequently failed to report at his current club with just 3 days left for the start of the new campaign.

Rumour probability: 5/10

We know how much both the player and the club he wants to move to are interested in the deal going through, but the absence of a quality backup for Chelsea - who have only brought in a-past-his-prime Rob Green - will most likely result in the move falling through.

However, it is Real Madrid who are in hot pursuit of the Belgian and they rarely fail to land their man.

Video

Do you think Courtois will stay at Chelsea past the transfer window deadline? Let us know in the comments section below.

