According to Telefoot (via Express), Chelsea's deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is being held up as Rennes want to include Fikayo Tomori in the deal.

Chelsea have already made some headline-stealing signings this summer. The London giants have signed almost all their top targets including Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr. The only area of the field that they have failed to improve this summer has been between the sticks.

The Blues' current first-choice shot-stopper is Kepa Arrizabalaga. He joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £70 million, a fee which made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. The Spaniard has, however, been disappointing so far, with his save percentage being one of the worst in the Premier League.

Kepa was undoubtedly a pain-buy by Chelsea, who were looking to sign a goalkeeper to replace Thibaut Courtois. Having failed to sign Alisson or Ederson, there was a lack of quality goalkeepers available in the market, and they subsequently had to pay an exorbitant fee to sign Kepa instead.

Chelsea have found it difficult to move on the unsettled Kepa since they will not be able to recoup a sizeable amount of the fee they paid to sign him.

The Premier League giants are now looking to sign Edouard Mendy.

Lampard says he’s happy with Kepa... but Chelsea have already completed the signing of Edouard Mendy with Rennes as new GK. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/LpAY4KuOKg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Chelsea reluctant to agree to a swap deal involving Edouard Mendy and Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea desperate to boost goalkeeping options

Edouard Mendy, who would reportedly cost Chelsea £23 million, comes off an impressive season at Rennes, for whom he made 25 league appearances.

The Senegalese goalkeeper's move to Stamford Bridge has, however, been stalled due to Rennes' request to add Fikayo Tomori to any deal involving their star shot-stopper.

Chelsea will be reluctant to let Tomori go since he also comes off an impressive first season with the club. He is also a product of the club's famous youth system and would prefer to stay at the English capital and fulfil his dreams of playing for the Blues.

Édouard Mendy returned to training with Rennes today - still no agreement found with Chelsea - SRFC are now seeking to include Fikayo Tomori in the deal. https://t.co/Bp6tasbDsH — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 15, 2020

Chelsea already have four centre-backs in the form of Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. A move away on loan could, therefore, do Tomori some good as he would receive regular playing time.

A swap deal between Rennes and Chelsea for Edouard Mendy and Fikayo Tomori seems highly unlikely. The Blues would much rather prefer to part with £23 million for Mendy rather than a player swap which would involve allowing one of their top youth prospects to leave the club.