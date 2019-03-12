Reports: Eden Hazard more determined to join Real Madrid following Zidane's arrival

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have brought back Zinedine Zidane 10 months after the Frenchman resigned from the club. He comes at a time when the Galacticos are out of the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League and are 12 points behind Barcelona in the league.

With Zidane’s arrival, there could be a great number of changes in the summer and according to Le10Sport, Eden Hazard wants to be a part of it.

In case you didn’t know...

Eden Hazard hasn’t shied away from claiming that moving to Real Madrid would be a dream come true for him.

“Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today,” he claimed earlier in the season.

"It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so. It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen.”

The heart of the matter

And now, according to the aforementioned report, Hazard is more determined than ever to join Real Madrid as Zidane has come back to the club. The Belgian is a huge admirer of the Frenchman and his enthusiasm could be used by Real Madrid to lower his price.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Everyone knows how much Hazard adores Zidane and likes Real Madrid. As a result, it won’t be shocking to know that he is desperate for a move now more than ever.

What’s next?

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid have struggled this season and will have to be content with a top four finish. With regards to Chelsea’s transfer ban, it becomes a very complex situation on this front.

