Reports: Chelsea eye Ligue 1 goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy

Chelsea are looking to sign a goalkeeper this summer and have set their sights on Eduardo Mendy. Reports in the Daily Mail today claim that the Blues are keen on signing the 28-year-old shot-stopper.

The Senegal international currently plays for Stade Rennais, who are looking to sign Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea. A decision on the centre-back has not been taken yet but with the interest in Mendy, the two sides could both complete their deals at the same time.

Chelsea's goalkeeping scout Christophe Lollichon is reportedly the one who has recommended the Ligue 1 keeper to the Blues. He previously worked as a goalkeeper coach at Stamford Bridge for Petr Cech.

Talking to Le Parisien, Lollichon said:

“He has reached maturity, with a fairly unusual path, and it is all the more meritorious. Eduardo Mendy is today, for me, the best goalkeeper in the Championship of France. He is what I call proactive, very influential goalkeeper… Reims really did a great job with him. Maybe at [Marseille], they could not detect the talent he had in him, but it was perhaps not the right time too. In any case, he’s a great goalkeeper that we follow in the Premier League.”

Jamie Carragher on Chelsea's goalkeeper issues

Chelsea have been signing players to bolster their attack this summer but Jamie Carragher believes that they will not be making any progress until they find a new keeper.

The Sky Sports pundit claims that Frank Lampard has to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer at all costs. He said:

“Chelsea won’t go no further unless they change their goalkeeper. Going back to how important goalkeepers are I look at this Chelsea team, and there’s a lot I like about it, it does remind me in a lot of ways the position Jurgen Klopp was in a couple of years ago.”

“He’s done as much as he can, yes Frank’s still in his early stages, but those big signings can completely transform you as a team. I still think Chelsea need a defender; you see how many goals they’ve conceded. I think a lot of that is down to the goalkeeper being totally honest.”

He further added that Chelsea also need a defender, and reports suggest that the London giants are looking at two free agents - Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.