Reports: Chelsea eyeing a move for Liverpool flop

Maurizio Sarri has adapted well to the Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Chelsea is planning to sign AC Milan's promising winger Suso.

Chelsea loaned out Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan as he failed to perform for the Blues since he joined them from AS Monaco. However, AC Milan might want to sign the French midfielder permanently.

On the other hand, Chelsea would use this as an opportunity to sign their star winger Suso who once happened to be a Liverpool player but failed to become a regular starter for the Reds.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to the Serie A, the Spanish winger has proved to be a promising forward with exceptional attacking skills.

The ex-Liverpool player failed to impress in Liverpool and was sold to AC Milan in 2015. Milan loaned him to Genoa, which happened to be the turning point of his career. After finishing his loan spell with Genoa, Suso became a regular starter for AC Milan.

Since then, he has been playing exceptionally. He has an assist to his name in two Serie A appearances this season.

The AC Milan right-winger has been picked up in the Spanish squad for the International break.

The heart of the matter

Following a 2-0 defeat from Manchester City for the Community Shield 2018, Chelsea have started their Premier League season on a high note as they comfortably sit on the second spot in the EPL table.

As of now, Chelsea is performing quite well under the new boss, Maurizio Sarri. However, Sarri would like to strengthen his squad so as to survive well in the Premier League.

Willian has been linked with many top European clubs, however, the move didn't materialize. In case he leaves in the coming future, Suso would be the perfect choice to replace him.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

The above-mentioned source is not reliable enough. However, Chelsea's need for a backup right-winger would act as a factor for the transfer to take place.

What's next?

Chelsea would look to continue their flawless performance in the EPL. It remains to be seen whether Milan would permanently sign Bakayoko or not. If they sign him, then Chelsea would like to bring Suso to Stamford Bridge, involving Bakayoko in the deal.