Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea eyeing a move for Liverpool flop

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
4.14K   //    10 Sep 2018, 09:04 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri has adapted well to the Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Chelsea is planning to sign AC Milan's promising winger Suso.

Chelsea loaned out Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan as he failed to perform for the Blues since he joined them from AS Monaco. However, AC Milan might want to sign the French midfielder permanently.

On the other hand, Chelsea would use this as an opportunity to sign their star winger Suso who once happened to be a Liverpool player but failed to become a regular starter for the Reds.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to the Serie A, the Spanish winger has proved to be a promising forward with exceptional attacking skills.

The ex-Liverpool player failed to impress in Liverpool and was sold to AC Milan in 2015. Milan loaned him to Genoa, which happened to be the turning point of his career. After finishing his loan spell with Genoa, Suso became a regular starter for AC Milan.

Since then, he has been playing exceptionally. He has an assist to his name in two Serie A appearances this season.

The AC Milan right-winger has been picked up in the Spanish squad for the International break.

The heart of the matter

Following a 2-0 defeat from Manchester City for the Community Shield 2018, Chelsea have started their Premier League season on a high note as they comfortably sit on the second spot in the EPL table.

As of now, Chelsea is performing quite well under the new boss, Maurizio Sarri. However, Sarri would like to strengthen his squad so as to survive well in the Premier League.

Willian has been linked with many top European clubs, however, the move didn't materialize. In case he leaves in the coming future, Suso would be the perfect choice to replace him.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

The above-mentioned source is not reliable enough. However, Chelsea's need for a backup right-winger would act as a factor for the transfer to take place.

Video

What's next?

Chelsea would look to continue their flawless performance in the EPL. It remains to be seen whether Milan would permanently sign Bakayoko or not. If they sign him, then Chelsea would like to bring Suso to Stamford Bridge, involving Bakayoko in the deal.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea AC Milan Football Suso Tiemoue Bakayoko Chelsea Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: AC Milan preparing a move for Chelsea superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star set for Serie A move
RELATED STORY
Tiemoue Bakayoko Loaned to AC Milan: What Happened to...
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea ready to sell superstar for £62 million
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar wants to leave for AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea midfielder top target for Serie A giants
RELATED STORY
5 top strikers who failed to deliver the goods in Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sensational swap deal  proposed...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us