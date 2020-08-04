Reports: Chelsea 'have to break world record' to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City

Chelsea are keen on signing Ben Chilwell and it looks like they will have to spend a world-record fee once again. The Blues broke the record for a goalkeeper two summers ago and will now have to do the same for a defender, according to a report in Mirror.

The report claims that Leicester City are not looking to sell Chilwell unless they get a fee higher than what they received for Harry Maguire. The Foxes sold the English centre-back to Manchester United for a record £80 million last summer.

Now, Mirror are reporting that Chelsea have been told to better their offer if they want to sign Chilwell this summer. The Blues, however, are not interested in paying a world-record fee but still remain keen on signing the Englishman.

Danny Drinkwater on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/pe2QScJ3Mq — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 3, 2020

Danny Drinkwater teased the possible move on Instagram yesterday when he posted a photo with Chilwell and joked that he was on a scouting mission from Chelsea. The rumours of the Leicester City man's move to Stamford Bridge have subsequently intensified.

However, ESPN and Sky Sports are now reporting that Chelsea have identified an alternative candidate. Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a stunning move from Real Madrid to the Premier League side.

The left-back is looking for a new club as Los Blancos have decided to cash in on him. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Sevilla and Everton as well.

Heskey advises Leicester City to sell Chilwell

Emile Heskey has advised his former club, Leicester City, to cash in on Ben Chilwell this summer. He states that the defender's head has turned and it would be a bad decision to not let him leave this summer. He said:

“They have got to be realistic. When a top-four club comes calling, certain people are going to have their heads turned, but we’re very strong as a club, they don’t need to sell or balance the books.

“There are aspirations for individual players, they will want to be playing at the highest level and that includes the Champions League. The recruitment at Leicester has been top notch, especially when it comes to spending the money made from the players they’ve sold.”