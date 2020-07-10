×
Reports: Chelsea join Manchester United and Juventus in race for Facundo Pellistri

  • The race for Facundo Pellistri heats up with Chelsea making an entry.
  • Who do you think will get their hands on the next Paulo Dybala?
Modified 10 Jul 2020, 15:36 IST
Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Facundo Pellistri
Chelsea have entered the race to sign Facundo Pellistri, according to reports in Daily Express. The report claims that the Blues are not the only side interested in the winger and have to face competition from Juventus and Manchester United as well.

18-year-old Facundo Pellistri currently plays for Penarol in Uruguay and is one of the most scouted players as per the report. He has previously attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Napoli, Wolves, Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

The youngster's contract with his current club runs until 2022 but he is available for just £10 million because of the release clause. He has been compared to Paulo Dybala by Calciomercato and is currently managed by the legendary striker, Diego Forlan.

The Forlan connection reportedly gives Manchester United the advantage in the race and The Athletic claim that the Red Devils are keen on snapping him up as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign a right-winger this summer and could make a move soon.

Facundo Pellistri: Fact File

Some facts to note about the young winger:

  • Facundo Pellistri debuted for Penarol at the age of 17 back in August 2019.
  • He has a Spanish passport and would not require a work permit if signed by a Premier League side.
  • He has not been prolific but has still managed a goal and 3 assists in his 25 appearances so far.

Quotes on Facundo Pellistri

Diego Forlan has been full of praise for Facundo Pellistri. He claimed that the youngster has huge potential but admitted that there is a lot to work on right now. However, he also accepted the fact that keeping the winger at the club for long would be almost impossible.

“Pellistri has huge potential. There is still a lot to work on. He is growing and he makes the difference. We know it will be difficult to keep him for a long time. He has great pace and that is hard to handle.”

Forlan has gone on to even claim that Pellistri is faster on the ball than most players are without it!

Published 10 Jul 2020, 15:36 IST
