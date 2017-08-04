Reports: Chelsea join Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar

The player would be an unbelievably significant addition to either side.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will fight tooth and nail for the winger

What's the story?

Neymar's departure from Barcelona could pave the way for several more high profile transactions this summer window. Of the many players touted to leave their present employers, Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is perhaps the most prominent, with Chelsea reportedly joining Manchester United as potential suitors, according to Real Madrid's unofficial mouthpiece - Marca.

Real are determined to step up their pursuit for Monaco's teen sensation - Kylian Mbappe. Zinedine Zidane is said to be willing to forgo the BBC era by offloading either Bale, Benzema or Ronaldo, to make way for Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Madrid, while Benzema is set to be offered a new deal at the Bernabeu, rendering injury-plagued Gareth Bale the most likely to be jettisoned.

The Welshman has been beset with injuries, starting only 17 La Liga games for the champions last season and is likely to be sold off before Real Madrid step up their Mbappe pursuit.

The heart of the matter

Zidane has made no efforts to keep his fondness for Mbappe a secret. The Blancos manager is understood to be extremely keen on recruiting his compatriot and is willing to break up BBC along the way.

Bale, who arrived at the Spanish capital from Tottenham in 2013, for a then world record fee of around £85.3 million (€100 million), enjoyed regular first team football at Madrid until his playtime was marred by injuries and Zinedine Zidane's rotation policy.

The winger has allegedly accepted that his future could be back in England, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly keen on signing the 28-year old. Bale has been subject to links with Manchester United for a couple of years, although, now, for the first time, it actually seems possible.

On Jose Mourinho's instructions, Ed Woodward has been on the prowl for a wide attacking player capable of adding firepower to the wings. Despite repeatedly being linked with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, United would relish the opportunity to sign Bale instead, should he be made available.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have wasted no time in bolstering their squad with the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata following their Premier League winning season. However, the defending champions have apparently joined the race to sign Bale before their forthcoming title defence.

Known to be an ardent admirer of the winger, Mourinho and the Red Devils are believed to be leading the race for the swashbuckling winger.

Author's take

Unfortunately for Bale, he has become Zidane's fall guy and is reportedly on the verge of being ousted from Spain. Despite his injuries, the Welshman still has a lot to offer and can be a formidable addition to any side.

The flamboyant winger brings express pace, trickery and invaluable experience to the table and will establish whichever team he joins, as favourites to win the Premier League next season. However, with Manchester United desperately in need of a winger, Bale could definitely be a better fit at Old Trafford than at Stamford Bridge.

