Reports: Chelsea keen on signing Premier League star

by Harsh Biyani 23 Aug 2017

Conte is looking to raid Leicester City

What's the story?

Antonio Conte is desperately looking to bolster his strikeforce before the summer transfer window ends and The Sun reports that Chelsea have now turned their attention to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

Following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Spurs this weekend, Conte said: "The club is trying its best in the transfer market to improve our squad but I must be happy."

In case you didn't know...

Vardy has scored 64 goals in 169 appearances after joining the Foxes back in 2012 from a non-league club Fleetwood Town.

Vardy played a crucial role in helping Leicester City lift their maiden Premier League trophy in the 2015-16 season.

Apart from the Englishman, the Blues have also been linked with Fernando Llorente, Andrea Belotti and Christian Benteke.

The heart of the matter

Vardy has started the season with a bang

With just nine days to go before the summer transfer window slams shut, Conte is looking into every possible option that can boost his squad.

With a lot of the players either sold or sent on loan, Chelsea do not have a big enough squad to play every competition they are in.

The Blues have tried to get Llorente and Benteke in this transfer window but nothing fruitful came off after the negotiations.

Conte has previously stated that he wants three or four more new signings before the transfer window shuts and has identified Vardy as one of the signings.

Cone believes that he can get Vardy for a much lesser fee than someone younger at the position due to his age.

It is also reported that Lille want to take Michy Batshuayi away from Stamford Bridge and are willing to pay a club record fee of £36 million for the striker.

If the Belgian's move comes to fruition, Chelsea will be left with only one out and out striker.

What's next?

With just over a week to go before the transfer window shuts, Chelsea must act fast or risk losing out their targets. Apart from Vardy, Chelsea are also interested in Danny Drinkwater. The Blues need to make a bid and get their targets as soon as possible.

Author's take

Chelsea, in the transfer window, have been linked with players like Antonio Candreva, Drinkwater, Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but none of the moves seem to be near completion. And Vardy seems to be just another name linked with the defending champions as Leicester, who are aiming for a Europa League-place finish in the league, would be reluctant to sell their star striker.