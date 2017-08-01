Reports: Chelsea look to sign former Manchester United player

Chelsea are keen on signing the midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 01 Aug 2017, 10:12 IST

Antonio Conte has his heart set on signing another midfielder

What's the story?

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea F.C. have had an eventful transfer window so far, but reports suggest that Antonio Conte is far from done.

Having made inquiries pertaining to the availability of Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, Ross Barkley from Everton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, the Italian is allegedly keen on recruiting one more midfielder before he can wrap up his bit of business in the ongoing summer transfer window.

With talks failing over both the aforementioned players, Chelsea are now said to be eyeing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

In case you didn't know...

The Blues have already made big purchases in Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

However, the Chelsea bosses are keen on bringing another midfielder to Stamford Bridge to replace the recently departed Nemanja Matic, who was allowed to move to Manchester United as a show of good faith.

English midfielder Danny Drinkwater is said to have emerged as a potential replacement, although not as their first option.

Heart of the matter

Antonio Conte's side have a long season ahead of them, accentuated by the pressure of having to defend their title, as well as the additional challenge of competing in the UEFA Champions League, which they were bereft of last season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will require all the firepower that they can lay their hands on, as they look to end their window with a flourish.

However, Leicester City are understood to be reluctant to part with their title-winning player, who signed a new 4-year contract with the Foxes just last summer.

The 27-year old winger earned his national team slot after helping Leicester lift the premier league trophy in the 2015-16 season, and is content with an extended stay at Leicester.

The Foxes, too, are said to be under no contractual pressure to sell the midfielder, who has made 218 appearances since he arrived at Leicester, 6 years ago, following his departure from Manchester United and 4 subsequent season-long loan spells at Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Watford and Barnsley.

Leicester City's new manager Craig Shakespeare has had little time with the former Manchester United player, but is completely aware of Drinkwater's talent and influence on the team, and will hope to retain his services, in a bid to better their performance last season, which saw the Foxes finish 12th in the English premier league.

Author's Take

Danny Drinkwater has been an integral part of Leicester City's rollercoaster ride that saw them not just break into English football's topmost league, but also win the coveted trophy 2 years ago.

While he is assured of a place in Leicester's starting 11, the same cannot be said about his spot at Chelsea, as he is bound to be lower down the pecking order, with N'Golo Kante and newcomer Bakayoko set to enjoy preference.

If Chelsea do indeed come knocking with an offer that is hard to refuse, the situation will boil down to what the player desires and it will be the same old choice between growth and glory.