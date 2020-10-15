Respected journalist denies claims that Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland

Earlier today, reports emerged that Chelsea are preparing a stunning move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is one of the most sought-after players in world football and was a target for Manchester United before he secured a move to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Blues were credited with an interest, and it was reported that the striker is on Frank Lampard's shortlist for 2021.

However, Fabrizio Romano, who was cited as the source of the information initially, has denied the story altogether. The reputed journalist took to Twitter to quash rumours linking Haaland to Stamford Bridge, as the young striker continues to be on the radar of several clubs across the continent.

I never said it my friend... — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2020

Erling Haaland simply breathes goals

Still only 20, it's unimaginable that Haaland is now in his sixth season of senior football. It proves just how lethal he has been throughout his short career so far, and one could even describe him as world-class already.

If there's one thing the Norwegian frontman guarantees, it's goals. In 116 games of club football, Haaland has registered 70 goals, averaging a goal every 92 minutes throughout his career so far.

After just 27 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, during which he netted eight goals in his debut Champions League group stage, Dortmund swooped in to secure his services back in January.

Since his arrival in Germany, the goal-scoring hasn't stopped. Boasting height, power and pace, Haaland has netted 21 times in 23 games for Dortmund so far, including 17 in 18 Bundesliga outings.

There's no denying his class, but do Chelsea really need to splash the cash on yet another attacking star?

Erling Haaland is not a target for Chelsea as things stand

Do Chelsea really need Erling Haaland?

Of course, you can't exactly let go of a chance to sign Erling Haaland. However, he's not going to come cheap and Chelsea could seriously do with investing elsewhere.

Frank Lampard sanctioned over £150 million worth of attacking arrivals this summer. You could argue that the majority were funds from Eden Hazard's Real Madrid move, however, there are other areas than need addressing.

🗣 “If you could play with one player from past or present, who would it be?”



“Frank Lampard.”



- Erling Haaland 😳 pic.twitter.com/c7XQ9noD7H — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) October 14, 2020

Chelsea's defence is in particular need of strengthening. Thiago Silva is only a short-term option, while question marks still remain over a couple of Lampard's centre-backs.

Furthermore, besides Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea have three other rotation options in Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi in attack.

Christian Pulisic is still to return from injury to add further quality to the forward line. Haaland would be a major acquisition, but perhaps not one the Blues should prioritise.