Reports: Chelsea to make 3 more key signings this summer

Chelsea are poised to make three more signings this summer, with Frank Lampard intent on competing for the Premier League next season. According to a report in the Express, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz are set to be confirmed in the upcoming week, with Lampard also looking to add a goalkeeper to his ranks.

Andre Onana of Ajax has been mentioned as the prime target for the Blues as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea have already completed the signings of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr in the current window.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the pandemic-affected transfer window and have practically converted it into a buyer's market. Frank Lampard has already made four additions to his squad as he looks to mount a serious challenge next season for the Premier League.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the English top flight last season, a tally which is the worst among the clubs who finished in the first half of the table.

Thiago Silva is expected to join from PSG on a free transfer to shore up the defence. The 35-year-old will sign a one-year contract with the Blues, with an option for another year.

Highly-rated French centre-back Malang Sarr, who was mentioned in the Express report as a potential future signing, has joined the club from Nice on a free transfer earlier today, although he is likely to go out on loan for one season. The 21-year-old had been linked to a host of European sides including Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is also expected to sign for the London club for a fee of £90 million as Lampard continues to add to his attacking ranks. The German has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side in the recently-concluded season, scoring 18 goals and creating 8 assists.

Chelsea are also in the market for a goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga. Dean Henderson, who was previously mentioned as an alternative has signed a long-term contract at Manchester United. As a result, Lampard has now shifted his attention to Ajax stopper Andre Onana. The Blues will be looking to offload Kepa permanently or on a loan spell to get his wages off their books.