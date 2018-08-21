Reports: Chelsea make stunning contract offer to Eden Hazard

Maurizio Sarri wants Hazard to stay

What's the rumour?

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard will only stay put at Chelsea if they qualify for the Champions League next term or win the Europa League this season, according to The Sun. The report states that Chelsea have offered the Belgian international £300,000 a week but Hazard will take some convincing if he is to stay at Stamford Bridge amid huge interest from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard has been extensively linked with a move to Real Madrid. Hazard had even made his intentions of moving out of Stamford Bridge when he was talking to reporters after Belgium's third-place playoff win against England in the World Cup that was held in Russia.

Hazard said,

“After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.

“Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

The playmaker had also revealed that he and his teammates were aware of the fact that Maurizio Sarri was going to take over from Antonio Conte and this suggests that Hazard had his mind set on moving away from the club.

“We knew already for a while that Sarri was going to become the new manager.

“Is he a good manager? If he lets me win trophies, yes.

“Dries Mertens has told me he's a good coach. We'll have to work hard. The Italian way, but we were used to that with Antonio too.”

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are ready with a 5 year contract that's worth £300,000 a week in order to make sure Eden Hazard stays at the club. Champions League remains the one major trophy that has eluded him in his club career and he is desperate to win the grandest prize in European football.

His current contract runs for 2 more years. Meanwhile, Sarri is keen on helping Hazard unleash himself to his true potential.

Sarri said,

“If we don’t have the ball then Eden has to work hard and do what we tell him to do."

“But if we have the ball in the last 30 metres of the pitch, he has freedom to do what he wants.”

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

The terms sound reasonable from Hazard's point of view. However, since the report comes from the Sun, it is advised that our readers take this news with a pinch of salt.

Video

What's next?

Chelsea are still very reliant on Hazard to come up with the goods on a consistent basis. Therefore, the club is expected to pull out all stops to ensure his stay. However, if they don't break ground this season, they might lose him forever.