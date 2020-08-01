Reports: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants three more signings after Kai Havertz

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to complete three more signings after securing the signature of Kai Havertz, according to ESPN. The Blues managed to secure Champions League football after a final-day win at Wolves, finishing fourth in the Premier League table.

The London giants have already secured the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. Havertz's reported move to Stamford Bridge is also close, with Chelsea already agreeing on personal terms with the German wonderkid.

However, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to add three more players to his squad ahead of next season - a central defender, a left-back and a goalkeeper.

For anyone interested in Kai Havertz’s story, Leverkusen have put out this nice mini-documentary with English subtitles. https://t.co/Ksk9F7QlWC — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) August 1, 2020

Chelsea want to sign three more players after Havertz

Frank Lampard has had a relatively successful first season as Chelsea manager as he guided his former side to Europe despite having a transfer ban. If the Englishman does manage to beat Arsenal to the FA Cup trophy, the season will be viewed as a real success for him.

David Alaba (L) of Bayern Muenchen battles for the ball with Kai Havertz of Leverkusen

However, instead of sitting on his laurels, Lampard has already invested in his squad ahead of next season. Werner and Ziyech are already training in London, despite not being available until the beginning of next season.

Kai Havertz is also reportedly close to a move, with Chelsea yet to agree on a fee with Bayer Leverkusen. The London side reportedly value the youngster at £73 million whereas the Die Werkself are holding out for a £90 million fee.

Advertisement

Chelsea also want to add a central defender to their ranks, with Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez linked to a move. The 25-year-old Uruguayan has consistently been one of the best defenders in La Liga, taking on the mantle from compatriot Diego Godin who moved to Inter.

In addition, Chelsea are in the market for a left-back and are interested in Leicester's Ben Chilwell. However, a move for the England international has stalled due to Leicester City's asking price of £80 million (the same amount they received from Manchester United for Harry Maguire). Everton man Lucas Digne and Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico have also been mentioned as alternatives.

Lastly, Lampard wants to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Ajax's Andre Onana mentioned as possible targets.