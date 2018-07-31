Reports: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United target

Can Sarri pull off this signing?

What's the rumour?

Maurizio Sarri is currently scouring the transfer market for a striker and has therefore been linked with various top-quality players over the course of the past few days. Gonzalo Higuain was reportedly their top transfer target, but with AC Milan closing in on completing a deal for the Juve striker, Chelsea have turned their attention to Bayern Munich's striker.

According to Daily Star, Robert Lewandowski has emerged as Sarri’s first choice option and hopes Chelsea chiefs can get a deal done.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most sought-after strikers in the ongoing transfer market, with many European top dogs including the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Real Madrid craving the Pole's signature.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have also entered the fray and are willing to make a move for the talented 29-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Robert Lewandowski is eagerly seeking a move away from Bayern Munich after spending four years at the Allianz Arena. However, Niko Kovac, who only recently took charge of Bayern, is adamant that his star striker won't be going anywhere:

There’s nothing new with Robert. It’s clear that he will not leave the club this summer, because we have a top striker and certainly do not want to give him away.

It’s true that Lewandowski is flirting with a move. But what he wants is one thing and what we want is another.

It’s our decision. Robert has a contract - I don’t know how long - and will stay here as long as possible.

We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer who has already achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, has scored many goals and will now score many goals in the new season.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

With Bayern Munich playing hardball and a host of high-profile clubs targeting the former Dortmund ace, Chelsea will have a hard time in luring Lewandowski to Stamford Bridge.

What's next?

With the transfer window closing on August 9 this year, Chelsea need to make haste in order to get the deal over the line.