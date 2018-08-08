Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea may sign a Goalkeeper to replace Thibaut Courtois

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
376   //    08 Aug 2018, 02:51 IST

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Chelsea will not sell Courtois until they find a replacement.

What's the story?

With only a couple of days left before the transfer window closes, some clubs will try to sign players in the closing moments.

According to reports, Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois didn't train with them for two days. Courtois is on closing to sign for Spanish clubReal Madrid.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are looking to sign Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace Courtois. The Athletic Bilbao keeper may cost Chelsea £70m and above.

In case you didn't know...

The number of reports has been doing the rounds that Real Madrid wants to sign Courtois. Chelsea will sell Courtois only after they find the keeper who can replace him.

Since Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, Chelsea will find tough to keep Courtois at the club.

The heart of the matter

Courtois was the best goalkeeper at this year's World Cup. Replacing the keeper of his stature will be a difficult task.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most likely replacement for Courtois. Kepa is just 23 years old. He was among the best goalkeepers in La Liga last season.

Video

Rumour Rating:9/10

Sky Sports is a publisher in the UK which is among the most reliable source when it comes to transfer news.

Chelsea is looking for the new goalkeeper who can replace Courtois. Courtois missed Chelsea training for two days continuously which can be a worry for them.

Since Real Madrid have their sights on Courtois, Kepa moving to Chelsea can still be a possibility.

What's next?

Chelsea have had pretty lousy transfer season with Jorginho being only their main signing.

Chelsea have been looking for a goalkeeper for some time who can replace their first choice keeper Courtois.

It remains to be seen where this transfer report heads.

Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Kepa Arrizabalaga Leisure Reading
Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
