Reports: Chelsea player completes La Liga move

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.92K   //    15 Aug 2018, 23:14 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri has let another player leave the club.

Chelsea have been under raid in the transfer window, particularly from Real Madrid who prized away Thibaut Courtois in a transfer saga that seemed to stretch on for way too long.

However, the fact that they seemed to have convinced their talisman Belgian, Eden Hazard, to stay at Stamford Bridge is surely set to help heal that particular wound.

In recent developments, Maurizio Sarri has greenlit a transfer out to La Liga, but it isn't anywhere close to the same prominence as the ones built up by the press.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined La Liga outfit, Leganes on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Kenneth Omeruo
Kenneth Omeruo

Omeruo has consistently been on loan since joining Chelsea from Standard Liege in 2012 and he now takes the tally of players currently out on loan from the club to 32.

At 24, Omeruo’s last loan deal took him to Kasimpasa in Turkey where he was able to get enough game-time that enabled his selection in the Nigerian squad for the World Cup. He started two games in Russia - against Iceland and Argentina.

The Nigerian defender made 28 Turkish Super Lig appearances, scoring a goal in the process.

The temporary move to the Spanish top-flight represents his seventh since signing for the London outfit from Standard Liege in January 2012.

And he will hope to feature prominently in Mauricio Pellegrino's setup - and hopefully, impress new Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri enough to get his elusive competitive debut at his parent club.

Spanish daily Marca say Omeruo was attracting interest across La Liga, but Leganes have won the race for his services. 

It’s suggested the Madrid-based outfit have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Leganes finished 17th in La Liga last season under former Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino.


La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
