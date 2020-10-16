Reports: Chelsea preparing to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan next summer

Chelsea’s search for goalkeepers is nowhere near over. As per reports, the Blues are still monitoring AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and are planning to sign the goalkeeper in next summer’s transfer window.

The Blues were initially linked with the Italian this summer as they attempted to find a replacement for the faltering Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard had looked unsure on quite a few occasions under the sticks for Chelsea last season and the Blues had been in touch with Donnarumma regarding a potential move.

However, that transfer never materialized. The Italian ended up staying at Milan, while Chelsea opted to bring Rennes’ Edouard Mendy to Stamford Bridge instead. It was supposed to be the end of the search for a goalkeeper for the Blues, but it now appears that Frank Lampard might not be satisfied with his options in goal at the moment.

Chelsea hoping they can sign Donnarumma for free next summer

Donnarumma could play in the Premier League next season

Chelsea continue to be interested in Donnarumma and could launch another attempt to sign the 21-year-old next summer when the Italian’s current contract is scheduled to expire. Donnarumma joined Milan at the age of 14 and went on to become the second-youngest goalkeeper in the Serie A ever when he made his debut for the Rossoneri in 2015 at the age of 16 years and 242 days.

Since then, the Italian has made 209 appearances for Milan and is currently one of their most important players. His consistency on the field also makes him an enticing prospect for Chelsea, who are keen to bolster their goalkeeping department.

The Serie A side are desperate to hold on to their prized asset, who’s also their vice-captain and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The two parties are engaged in negotiations regarding a contract extension at the moment, however, there’s a conflict regarding the wage demands of the player. And it is a situation Chelsea could be monitoring very closely.

However, Milan remain confident that Donnarumma prefers staying at the club despite the interest from the Premier League side. Chelsea, though, are not the only club keeping a close eye on him; Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and even Milan’s Serie A rivals Juventus reportedly retain an interest in the Italian who could potentially be a free agent next summer.

Once Donnarumma enters the final 6 months of his contract in January, he will be able to discuss personal terms with foreign clubs. Milan will be hoping that they can reach an agreement with their star before that. Chelsea, though, will be hoping otherwise.