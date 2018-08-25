Reports: Chelsea's record signing from the last season would be happy to join Real Madrid

Chelsea v Arsenal - Morata celebrating his goal against Arsenal

What's the rumour?

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid have been concerned about their attacking lineup and have tried every possible trick to fill the attacking void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spanish Journalist Alfredo Duro has made bold claims that Alvaro Morata would be happy to switch clubs and return to Real Madrid after spending only one season in the EPL, according to El Chiringuito.

A 4-2 defeat by the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup was certainly a wake-up call for Florentino Perez and new Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui who would have to fix their attacking issues before the transfer window closes.

In case you didn't know...

The Spanish striker announced himself to the world during his loan spell at Juventus. During his spell with the Italian giants, Alvaro Morata proved to be an exceptional striking force scoring 27 goals and setting up another 19.

Following his return to his childhood club, Real Madrid, Morata still proved to be a vital player and scored whenever he got the chance. Though, Zinedine Zidane's top choice Karim Benzema was mostly chosen above him despite g through his bad form.

Frustrated by the lack of playing time in the Spanish capital, the 25-year-old centre-forward decided to part ways with his home club and joined Chelsea as their record signing ever for 80 million Euros last season.

The heart of the matter

Alvaro Morata has declined at a high rate ever since he joined Chelsea last summer. The pressure of the most expensive club signing ever and being a vital striker in the EPL seemed cracking for the Spanish national.

Morata has been struggling to regain his top form and has been battling with injuries provided the high physicality in the EPL. He has been low on confidence and have been out of the starting lineup at several occasions under the ex-Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte.

A return to the Spanish capital might see Morata regaining his form and confidence. Also, he would finish Real Madrid's pursuit of a top striker.

Rumour rating/probability: 3.5/10

El Chiringuito isn't a good source when talking about football transfers and can't be trusted on their bold claims.

However, Chelsea have already loaned Batshuayi which means, Morata's exclusion from the squad will see them continue with only Olivier Giroud. On the other hand, Julen Lopetegui left out Morata from his 23 men Spanish side for the World Cup 2018 which means that their won't be any guarantee for appropriate playing time in the Bernabeu.

What's next?

It won't be a problem for Real Madrid to agree on personal terms with Alvaro Morata as the striker would be happy to rejoin his former club. Real Madrid, as well might want to sign the centre-forward but it is highly unlikely that Chelsea Football Club would allow him to leave the club this season. As of now, Morata is going to be a Chelsea player for this season atleast.