Reports: Chelsea to sell three stars to fund Kai Havertz signing

Frank Lampard reportedly wants to fund a move for Kai Havertz by selling three Chelsea players.

Are Chelsea doing the right thing by selling these three players?

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on buying Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard is keen on landing Kai Havertz this summer and is ready to sell first-team players to get him, as per Nicolo Schira. The transfer expert claims that Jorginho, Tiémoué Bakayoko and Emerson Palmieri will be the three players who will make way for the German star.

Jorginho is currently the vice-captain at Chelsea but has only featured twice since the restart. He made a late substitute appearance in the 3-2 win at Crystal Palace last week and then had a forgettable performance in the 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United over the weekend. The Italian is being linked with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri and a move to Juventus is reportedly on the cards.

Tiémoué Bakayoko is not someone Chelsea fans will miss as he has been out on loan for the last two seasons. He spent the 2018-19 season at AC Milan and then went back to AS Monaco this season. He is now looking for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

Emerson Palmieri is still the best left-back at the club for some Chelsea fans, and his sale might come as a surprise for them. The Italian has been linked with several Serie A sides, but Inter Milan are leading the race for him right now. Antonio Conte is keen on signing him, and the San Siro side have opened talks with Chelsea for his services.

Frank Lampard is keen on signing Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been in scintillating form for Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz is one player that several European giants are keen on signing this summer but the coronavirus situation has made things difficult for them financially. Chelsea remain unaffected because of the transfer ban they had last summer as well as their cash inflow from other transfers.

Frank Lampard is keen on taking advantage of the situation and signing the Bayer Leverkusen star, as per various reports.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid were also interested in Kai Havertz but are now looking to sign him only in 2021.

Chelsea have already acquired the services of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and are still chasing a centre-back and a left-back this summer. Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell lead the race while a move for Ajax keeper Onana is also in the works.