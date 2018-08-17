Reports: Chelsea set to hand Improved Contract to star player to ward off any interest from Barcelona

What's the rumour?

Chelsea are reportedly according to 90MiN is set to offer Willian a new contract as a reward for staying loyal to the club this summer in light of strong interest from Barcelona and also Premier League rivals Manchester United.

According to Metro, Chelsea will hand the player a fresh two-year contract with a 20% pay rise on his current £120,000-per-week terms as a reward. And it comes with Sarri's blessing as the new boss is already said to be 'fond' of Willian.

In case you didn't know?

According to reports, Willian recently admitted there was 'no chance' that he would have stayed at Chelsea had former manager Antonio Conte had not been sacked last month. With Maurizio Sarri in charge, Willian is now quite happy to stay at the Blues.

The heart of the matter

It was quite well known that Willian had a frosty relationship with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the end of last season. Hence, Willian had expressed his desire to leave Stamford Bridge at the start of the transfer window. Barcelona along with Manchester were firm favourites to land the Chelsea star according to reports. But with Conte sacked, the new manager Sarri is extremely happy with Willian.

Willian had also earlier said,"I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yes, I intended to stay at Chelsea."

Hence, Chelsea have decided to reward the Brazilian winger with a pay hike and a fresh contract of 2 years.

Rumours Probability: 6/10

90MiN is a fairly accurate online publication website and hence this report is likely to come true.

What's next?

It seems that Chelsea have according to these reports placated their star winger and it is now quite clear that Willian will remain a Chelsea player this season.