Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea set to hand Improved Contract to star player to ward off any interest from Barcelona

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
2.08K   //    17 Aug 2018, 22:14 IST

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the rumour?

Chelsea are reportedly according to 90MiN is set to offer Willian a new contract as a reward for staying loyal to the club this summer in light of strong interest from Barcelona and also Premier League rivals Manchester United.

According to Metro, Chelsea will hand the player a fresh two-year contract with a 20% pay rise on his current £120,000-per-week terms as a reward. And it comes with Sarri's blessing as the new boss is already said to be 'fond' of Willian.

In case you didn't know?

According to reports, Willian recently admitted there was 'no chance' that he would have stayed at Chelsea had former manager Antonio Conte had not been sacked last month. With Maurizio Sarri in charge, Willian is now quite happy to stay at the Blues.

The heart of the matter

It was quite well known that Willian had a frosty relationship with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the end of last season. Hence, Willian had expressed his desire to leave Stamford Bridge at the start of the transfer window. Barcelona along with Manchester were firm favourites to land the Chelsea star according to reports. But with Conte sacked, the new manager Sarri is extremely happy with Willian.

Willian had also earlier said,"I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yes, I intended to stay at Chelsea."

Hence, Chelsea have decided to reward the Brazilian winger with a pay hike and a fresh contract of 2 years.

Rumours Probability: 6/10

90MiN is a fairly accurate online publication website and hence this report is likely to come true.

What's next?

It seems that Chelsea have according to these reports placated their star winger and it is now quite clear that Willian will remain a Chelsea player this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Willian Borges da Silva Chelsea Transfer News Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Reports: Chelsea interested in signing FC Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard remarks on Chelsea future,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United megastar to leave for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to sign former Chelsea player
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
10 World Class Players Who Refused to Train to Force a...
RELATED STORY
4 most likely replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Willian responds to Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us