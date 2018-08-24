Reports: Chelsea set to sell their most experienced defender

What's the rumour?

According to the Sun, Chelsea are reportedly given Galatasaray the green light to speak with Gary Cahill about a move.

Turkish outlet Fotomac report that the Turkish club's president has met with Chelsea's director Marina Granovskaia over the possible signing of the Blues former captain.

According to these reports, it seems that the 32-year-old will now probably go to Turkey to iron out the personal terms and conditions with the Turkish club hierarchy.

In case you didn't know...

In the first two league games, Sarri didn't include Cahill in his 18-man squad. Hence, it was widely speculated that the veteran defender might leave Stamford Bridge in this transfer window. Now as per these reports, Galatasaray have emerged as the sole candidate for the signature of the English defender and the defender might consider leaving London in order to get more playing time.

The heart of the matter

Having joined Chelsea from Bolton for just £7m in 2012, Cahill has been a consistent former for them. He is good at tackling, reads the game quite well and is also a good distributor of the ball. Cahill is especially dangerous for the opposition during set-pieces from where he has scored most of his 13 goals for Chelsea in 189 appearances. He is extremely powerful in heading the ball.

Being in the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he played only in the inconsequential 3rd group stage game against Belgium.

In this season, the new Chelsea boss Sarri has deployed David Luiz and Rudiger as central defenders in the first two games of the season. It seems that Cahill is not in the plans of Sarri as he was not even included in the 18-man squad for these matches. Hence, with just one year left in his contract, it looks like Cahill will leave the club after six long years.

Rumour Probability: 6/10

With the possibility that he will not get enough game time this season, it is highly likely that Cahill might leave Chelsea in order to look for a new challenge. According to these reports, Chelsea will give him permission to talk to the Turkish club and hence Cahill might leave the club before the end of this month.

What's next?

Cahill will probably go as soon as possible to Turkey to iron out the personal terms and conditions.