Reports: Chelsea slap £195 million price tag on Real Madrid target

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
3.84K   //    01 Aug 2018, 22:34 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Can Florentino Pérez fork out such a ludicrous amount?

What's the rumour?

According to a report from Diario Gol, the Spanish outlet claims that Chelsea have set a £195 million asking price in order for Real Madrid to seal the transfer of Eden Hazard before the end of the summer.

However, if the aforementioned report is to be believed, that is the kind of price club president Florentino Perez would only consider coughing up for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

In case you didn't know...

By virtue of his exploits in Russia in the recently concluded World Cup, Eden Hazard has caught the eye of several high-profile clubs and is himself also reportedly interested in seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge in the ongoing transfer market.

The Belgian's contract with the Pensioners runs out in 2020.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational switch to Juventus has created a massive void in Real Madrid's squad, which is why Los Blancos are scouring the transfer market for an able replacement for the Portuguese megastar.

As a result, they have been linked with various top-quality players over the course of the past few weeks. Names like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Edinson Cavani have surfaced as potential transfer targets who can add more firepower to Real Madrid's attacking strength in the upcoming season.

Nevertheless, Eden Hazard was their No 1 target throughout the summer, but with such an eye-watering valuation, Chelsea have done enough to stave off Los Blancos hot pursuit of their star player.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Diario Gol is infamous for its bold and outlandish claims and is not a pretty dependable source when it comes to transfer news.

Video:

What's next?

Real Madrid are highly unlikely to sign a big-name attacker now with only a few days left in the transfer deadline. Consequently, Julen Lopetegui will slot a Real Madrid starlet into Cristiano Ronaldo's position, preferably Marco Asensio.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
