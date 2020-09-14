According to the Independent, Chelsea have made West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, their new No.1 target this summer. Chelsea have been linked with Rice all summer who has expressed his desire to leave West Ham, a mid-table club at best, for a top-of-the-league club like Chelsea.

Declan Rice has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the past, but the former Chelsea youth product would fancy a reunion with his former club who are currently managed by club legend Frank Lampard.

Lampard has been a long-time admirer of Declan Rice. The 21-year-old Rice has already racked up 100 Premier League appearances in his young career and has made nine appearances for the England national team.

Declan Rice would be a signing for the future for Chelsea, and would provide them with a wealth of quality in the defensive midfielder role, where they already have top-quality players, in the form of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Lampard is also trying to promote 18-year-old youth product Billy Gilmour to the first team.

Chelsea have signed Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr this summer. In the process of signing these players,Chelsea have spent in excess of £200 million, and you can add another £50 million to that total if they manage to sign Rice.

Chelsea are in advanced talks and really ‘confident’ to sign Edouard Mendy as new goalkeeper from Rennes [as per @JacobSteinberg]. The agreement is going to be completed on next days. Declan Rice still in the list as next target too. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2020

Declan Rice reportedly eager to move to Chelsea

Chelsea have been able to fund so many deals using the money they made from the sale of Eden Hazard last summer and the money they saved because of the transfer ban imposed on them last year. Chelsea have also made space in their wage books because of the departures of Willian and Pedro this summer.

Chelsea are also reportedly willing to offload Ross Barkley this summer. Chelsea are rumored to have offered midfielder Ross Barkely as a part of the deal to bring Rice to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea to offer Ross Barkley plus cash for Declan Rice. https://t.co/5693kwbc4l — The Blue Stand (@TheBlue_Stand) September 11, 2020

Ross Barkley had an impressive season at Chelsea last year and re-discovered the form that made Chelsea pay £15 million for his services in January 2018. A move to West Ham will reunite him with former Everton boss David Moyes.

Barkley will find it hard to get regular playing time at Chelsea this season. A move to West Ham would guarantee him a starting place. Barkley would then have a platform to play games and impress England Manager Gareth Southgate which could lead to a potential Euro 2021 call up.