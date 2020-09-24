Reports: Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger considering move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is considering a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, as per reports in England.

The German international joined the Blues from AS Roma in 2017 and grew into a dependable figure for the club until his serious knee and groin injuries in the recent past. Subsequently, his performances took a massive dip, with his mistakes against the likes of West Ham and Sheffield United last year costing them points in the race for a top four spot.

Rudiger is said to be weighing up his options in the wake of his ommission from the Chelsea team that faced Championship side Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

Rudiger falls lower down the pecking order after Chelsea's Silva coup

Rudiger in action for Chelsea

As per English journalist Matt Law, Rudiger is weighing up his options and is likely to depart from the club this summer.

One of the major reasons cited is Chelsea's competition for places in this area of the pitch, particularly after the arrival of Brazilian star Thiago Silva. The former Pairs Saint-Germain skipper was brought to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer and is set to play a crucial role in Chelsea's leaky defence in the upcoming campaign.

Apart from Silva, Frank Lampard's men have the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen, and Kurt Zouma as options to choose from in central defence. Club captain Cezar Azpilicueta is another reliable option at the back as the veteran Spaniard has featured regularly as part of a back three for Chelsea.

With the UEFA European championships set to be contested the coming summer, Rudiger is reportedly open to either a temporary or permanent deal in a bid to secure regular minutes. However, as the former Stuttgart man enters the final two years of his deal, it is understood that Chelsea would prefer to sell him on a permanent deal, albeit not to a rival Premeir League club.

The German was left out of both of Chelsea's Premier League games so far in the new campaign and it appears increasingly likely that he could be set for a move away this summer.

2 - Antonio Rüdiger is the first defender to score a brace for Chelsea in the Premier League since John Terry against Fulham in April 2013; both of his goals that day were also headed. Noggin. #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/hACIstv5u4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

When asked about Rudiger's future at the club in during the pre-match conference, manager Frank Lampard expressed;

"I'm going to skirt around that question. It remains to be seen. We're not in a period where the transfer window or market is acting like it has done in recent years in terms of how players move or what level they move at. Again the competitive games have just started. I'm very open to those conversations with the players as the next couple of weeks go on."

The Englishman added,

"My priority will always be making sure I maintain and keep the strongest squad I can for this club but after that of course the individual conversations will happen within that. I will try and make sure I go into the season once the window shuts with the squad that I feel is healthy and competitive in a healthy way."

It remains to be seen if Rudiger can find himself a new club before October 5th should he want to depart from Stamford Bridge.

