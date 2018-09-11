Reports: Chelsea star could leave for free at the end of the season as European giants show interest

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 1.08K // 11 Sep 2018, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

One of the most decorated and experienced midfielders in the Premier League, Cesc Fabregas has been left out of the Chelsea squad by the new boss Maurizio Sarri since the start of the season.

And now heavy transfer speculation mounts around the 31-year old Spaniard as he emerges as a top target for two of the biggest clubs in Italy, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, a report by Express.co.uk claims.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Sarri has made a stunning start to his life at West London as his men bagged all the twelve points from available twelve in the Premier League. Blues' new signing, Jorginho, who became first signing under the Italian tactician, has been in flying colors since the start of the new campaign and has already established himself as the first-team starter.

Moreover, With Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also competing for places in the center of the park alongside the immovable N’Golo Kante.

However, the London club's most seasoned midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, who took an integral part in Chelsea's title-winning campaign of 2016-17, has been a completely forgotten as he was forced to remain out of the squad due to injury and also, other Chelsea midfielders like Jorginho and Ross Barkley filled his void greatly.

Cesc Fabregas has an unbelievable tally of 111 assists in the Premier League on his name and has been standout midfield talent when he was at top of his form.

The heart of the matter

The Spanish midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has only one year to run his current Chelsea contract and as a result, heavy transfer speculation has started to amount around the 31-year-old.

This has alerted the top European clubs and two of the biggest Italian outfits, AC Milan and Inter Milan have shown a keen interest to acquire the services of the Spaniard.

Fabregas's void in the center of the park has already been filled by the Blues' new big-money new signing Jorginho and as the former Arsenal man enters the 30s, Chelsea could part ways with the midfielder.

Report by Express.co.in further states Fabregas is permitted to start talking to clubs overseas after December and his future remains uncertain. If Cesc Fabregas continues to be unavailable and not makes Sarri's plans, Chelsea may face the difficulty of losing him for free.

Rumour Probability/Rating: 6/10

The Deal has serious chances of getting material given the reasons stated above. But this could be too early to discuss as Fabregas has a very very large chunk of the season to turn the fortunes.

Video

What's Next

Cesc Fabregas, being 31, still may have pretty much left in the tank but if Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues to impress in the middle of the park, Chelsea may part ways with the Spaniard.