Reports: Chelsea star keen on leaving before transfer window closes

Is he not a part of Sarri's plans?

What's the rumour?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is growing concerned regarding his role at Chelsea and is seeking a loan move to Spain before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, as per reports coming from The Mirror.

In case you didn't know...

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was selected in the England squad that went to Russia to take part in the World Cup. Though he wasn't a regular feature, he did receive a decent amount of playing time.

Loftus-Cheek spent the last season on loan at Crystal Palace and was quite impressive for the Eagles.

After returning to Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek wasn't even included in the squad for their Saturday game against Arsenal and has grown worried over his future at his club.

The heart of the matter

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to protect his place in the international setup and therefore, he wants to stay in shape and get regular playing time in Europe. He believes that he won't be afforded the same at Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek has been the subject of a lot of interest from Spain and he could very well move there on a loan deal.

Since the Premier League transfer window shut down earlier this month, Loftus-Cheek won't be able to play in England if he wants to move out of Stamford Bridge, even temporarily.

The report also suggests that the England international is ready to rebuff any contract offer that Chelsea make in the near future. Chelsea have made a habit out of extending the contracts of the players they are farming out in order to protect the players who are essentially their assets.

What's next?

Given Chelsea's latest additions and the way Sarri lined them up for the opening 2 games of the season, it looks like a loan move would be the right course to take for the 22-year-old who needs minutes on the pitch to realize his true potential.