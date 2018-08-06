Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Rumors
2.88K   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:11 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
More trouble for Sarri after defeat to Manchester City.

What's the rumour

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois has informed new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that he wants to leave the club.

According to ESPN sources, the Belgian international who returned to training on Monday has told the former Napoli manager that he wants to quit Stamford Bridge as there is only one year left on his contract.

In case you didn't know

Thibault Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid and he has previously stated that he would like to go back to Madrid due to family reasons.

The heart of the matter

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has reportedly cleared his intentions to Maurizio Sarri that he wants to leave.

But the Blues are reluctant to let go of the World Cup star as they will not have enough time to sign a replacement as the transfer window for English clubs closes on 9th August.

Also, Pepe Renia who worked with Sarri at Napoli has dismissed that he could leave AC Milan. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but he has reaffirmed his desire to stay with the Rossoneri. "Yes, my desire is to stay at Milan -- I don't have any other,".

Rumour Rating

9/10

ESPN is one of the most reliable sources and the rumour also makes perfect sense, as Sarri in his pre-match conference of the Community Shield said that he wants to hear from Courtois that he wants to leave and not from his agent.

It is likely that Sarri got his answer and Courtois has informed his new manager that he wants to leave.

Viedo

What's next

If Chelsea decide to sell the former Genk goalie then they will have very less time to find a suitable replacement and if they don't sell him then it could become a sticky situation in the dressing room.

Whatever Chelsea decide they must do it fast as the transfer window closes in just two days.



Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
