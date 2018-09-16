Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea star to sign new two-year deal

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Rumors
3.32K   //    16 Sep 2018, 12:13 IST

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

David Luiz could sign a fresh two-year deal with Chelsea, as per reports from the Sun. The defender has played every single minute of the Premier League season so far under new boss Maurizio Sarri and has conceded just four goals in five games.

In case you didn't know...

Upon questioning the tactics of former manager Antonio Conte, the Brazilian was frozen out of the squad, which left his Chelsea future hanging by a thread. However, Sarri has pushed him up the pecking order, ahead of the likes of Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen.

The heart of the matter

Although the Blues have come under scrutiny this term for poor defending at times, David Luiz seems to have settled well alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defence.

Now, Chelsea are apparently ready to abandon their strict policy over contract extensions for players above 30 years of age by offering Luiz a two-year deal that could see him earn £125,000-a-week.

Fairly impressed with the 31-year-old center-half, Sarri said, “David has a big future here - he will be very useful for us. I don’t know what happened in the past but now he has a good chance.”
Luiz hailed his manager's ideas and philosophy too, as he commented, “First of all he's a great person, great as a human. I believe in this philosophy, and then after that he is a great coach."
“He wants to play with the ball, he wants to play with intensity, to work on the details and to give us all the information he can about the next game and the opponent. Every week he tries to make the best plan possible for the exact game and this is great because he is working in the best way for the team, for the collective," he added.

Video 

Sit back and watch a bunch of screamers from David Luiz.

What's next?

The Blues will aim to carry their impeccable league form to the Europa League when they lock horns with Greek side PAOK, on Thursday. They will resume their PL season away at West Ham United post that fixture.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea David Luiz Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
