Reports: Chelsea target 3 more players after sealing Kai Havertz deal

Chelsea are close to sealing the transfer of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to several reliable sources. Reports suggest that the two clubs have officially opened talks this week and the personal terms are already agreed with the player.

Now, Chelsea's Marina Granovskaia is reportedly working on three more signings after getting the German star. Football London's report states that the Blues director wants to sign a goalkeeper, a left-back and centre-back this summer.

Which goalkeeper is Chelsea targetting?

Jan Oblak, Andre Onana, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope are said to be the top targets for Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrigabalaga. The Spanish keeper has not been at his best this season and Frank Lampard reportedly wants a replacement signed this summer.

While Oblak is the top target for Chelsea in the goalkeeping area, the signing would not be easy. Atletico Madrid are not looking to sell him this summer and have made it clear that they would not be negotiating a deal. Chelsea's only hope is to activate his release clause but that stands at a staggering £120 million.

One good news is that Diego Simeone has not ruled out a sale or a transfer for Oblak. While talking to Cadena SER, he said:

"It is normal that they want a goalkeeper of the characteristics and value that Oblak has and it doesn’t surprise me because he is very good. For us, he is decisive, very important in the dressing room, he is our captain. Year after year he has managed to evolve in all the matches, from goalkeeper to his handling with the group, and hopefully he can continue with us."

"It is normal to always look for the best, and we have many who are very good, some previous seasons have left, others have stayed, and it is logical and normal for a footballer like Oblak to be loved by anyone. For us, he is our captain, an important player year after year and hopefully we can continue to count on his work, which is enormous for Atlético de Madrid."

Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice remain targets

Chelsea have been chasing Ben Chilwell for a long time now but Leicester City are just not willing to let him go. They have valued him at £80 million, according to reports and that is not something the Blues are looking to pay.

As for Declan Rice, the West ham star is also on the Lampard's wishlist as he wants to use him as a centre-back next season. Moreover, he would be a valuable addition because of his versatility.