Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea target Stoke goalkeeper as Courtois set to leave Stamford Bridge

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
News
583   //    07 Aug 2018, 15:56 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Chelsea Manager, Maurizio Sarri

What's the rumour?

Chelsea have had a quite subdued transfer window following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as head coach, with midfielder Jorginho and veteran goalkeeper Rob Green being their only two signings so far. Now, with their star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reportedly set to leave Stamford Bridge, they have stepped up the search for a replacement and if a report from Sky Sports is to be believed, Stoke City's Jack Butland is their number one priority.

In case you didn't know..

Chelsea were previously believed to be interested in Jack Butland but the interest didn’t translate into a possible deal as the future of Courtois was unclear. However, following the Belgian international's no-show at Chelsea’s Cobham training base on Monday, fresh reports have now emerged saying that the Belgian is adamant on forcing a move to Madrid.

As such, the West London outfit have now zeroed in on the Stoke City no1 as a potential target.

The heart of the matter

Jack Butland had an impressive season in the Premier League last term, notwithstanding Stoke City’s relegation to the Championship. He was expected to be sold to a Premier League side in the aftermath of the World Cup but nothing of that sort happened and he featured in Stoke’s first game against Leeds in the Championship on Sunday.

However, Chelsea, in desperate need of a replacement to Courtois, have now moved to secure his services before the transfer window closes this Thursday.

According to the aforementioned report, the deal, should it happen, would cost the Premier League outfit roughly around £30 million along with the add-ons.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 5/10

With the Premier League transfer window slated to close in just 2 days, there seems to have little time left for the transfer to materialize. However, the Blues would be willing to meet the demands of Stoke City for Butland, provided Courtois leaves. So, this could go either way.

﻿Video

What's next?

Assuming the deal goes through, the England international would most likely man the sticks for the Blues in their season opener against Huddersfield on Saturday.








Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Stoke City Thibaut Courtois Jack Butland Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
4 most likely replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Chelsea should sell Courtois to Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 5 Potential Replacements for Courtois 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to make stunning move for €100M goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea players who will probably leave this transfer...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues eye shock move for Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Three potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
8 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar skips training amidst Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us