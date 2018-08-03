Reports: Chelsea to place second bid for Premier League superstar

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 4.86K // 03 Aug 2018, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri wants his man

What's the rumour?

Chelsea are not ones to bow out of a race. Following reports of a coup of sorts from their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea have decided to ramp up their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha and are reportedly readying a second bid for the Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to reports from The Sun.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea have already seen one of their offers for Wilfried Zaha getting rebuffed. Chelsea offered the Eagles £30 million + Danny Drinkwater. However, Palace weren't keen on the deal.

Subsequently, Tottenham Hotspur entered the race for the 25-year-old. They were willing to offer £45 million + £15 million as add-ons for Zaha.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea need to up their offer and in order to do that, they'll need to offload one of their high-profile players. The fingers immediately point towards Willian, but we all know how that drawn-out saga has become unpredictable and complicated.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in the hunt and also share an interest with Chelsea in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Chelsea are covering their bases as a number of first team players' futures hang in the balance.

Wilfried Zaha had a torrid time at Manchester United and then subsequently got offered a place at Crystal Palace and there hasn't been any looking back since.

Zaha has gone on to become Crystal Palace's most important player over the past couple of seasons with there being a significant improvement in their general gameplay and results with Zaha on the pitch.

The electric winger can weave past and terrorize entire defences and is also a tricky customer in the final third.

Tottenham Hotspur will pull out all stops to ensure they get their man too as they are yet to make any significant impact in the market.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Well, circumstances point towards a possible move but The Sun aren't exactly the best and most reliable source of transfer news.

Video

What's next?

Seems like a step up is inevitably coming for Wilfried Zaha. He remains keen on staying at South London but he'd definitely want to prove himself at a big club. This could go anywhere.