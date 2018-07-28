Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory

What's the rumour?

Chelsea have finally accepted a bid for Willian with Manchester United making a move for the attacking midfielder in a €75 million swoop. The Blues had previously rejected several bids from Barcelona for the Brazilian, however, reports in Italy which have been relayed in the English media, suggest that their resolve has been broken by the big money offer from United.

The offer from Manchester United also supposedly contains a number of clauses and add-ons. The most surprising of which is an option for the Red Devils to bring Gary Cahill to Old Trafford as part of the deal. United has been heavily linked with a defender this summer including the likes of Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld. However, should deals for these players prove unsuccessful, Gary Cahill would represent an experienced alternative.

In case you didn't know...

Willian has been heavily linked with a move to either Barcelona or Manchester United all summer. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has come off the back of a wonderful season and impressive World Cup, with a move away from Stamford Bridge seeming inevitable.

Barcelona has already had at least three bids rejected for the Brazilian. The latest of which was a €72 million bid earlier this week. However, Manchester United has been monitoring the situation carefully as they seek another attacking player after their interest in Gareth Bale subsided significantly over the past few weeks.

The heart of the matter

It remains to be seen if Willian would prefer a move to the Nou Camp or Old Trafford. Even if a bid has been accepted, the Brazilian could push for an alternative move if he has a preferred destination.

However, Willian has previously worked under Mourinho, enjoying a good relationship with the Portuguese manager and this could prove key in any move away from Stamford Bridge. The option of adding Gary Cahill as part of the deal makes this transfer even more intriguing as United has previously shown no interest in the 32-year-old defender.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Manchester United's interest in Willian is well-documented. However, Tuttosport, who reported the news of an offer being accepted did not quote a source for their report. Therefore, we will need to wait until the bid has been confirmed by either club and get an official source on the transfer. Barcelona are sure to rival the bid if these reports are true.

Video

What's Next?

If Manchester United's bid has been accepted then they will need to negotiate terms with Willian before he could complete his move to Old Trafford. Should the Brazilian link up with Mourinho again, Chelsea fans are sure to be furious that their club has sold to a direct rival once again.

