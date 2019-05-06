Reports: City enter the race to sign 'Young Kaka' for €120m

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to 19-year-old Benfica striker, Joao Felix, who has a €120m release clause in his contract. The report goes on to state that the clubs officials had a 'meeting' with the teenager's parents.

In case you didn't know

Felix has made a name for himself in the primeira liga and more has caught the eye of all the top European scouts out there. Manchester City aren't the only club on who's radar he is on, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus are equally interested in securing his signature.

Compared to Brazil legend Kaka, he has scored 13 goals and has 7 assists in 24 league games - very impressive statistics considering that it's his first full season with the senior team. It's no exaggeration to say that he is living the fairy tale life.

The heart of the matter

There's no denying that this boy has some serious talent. However, €120m for a 19-year-old could prove to be a barrier for any club that's interested in attaining his signature.

In today's era, €120m for a 'Young Kaka' many clubs would consider that a bargain. Yep, it's true. There are a number of clubs interested in signing him but nobody yet has put forth a concrete bid.

Rumor Rating: 7/10

If reports have come out that City are interested in a talented 19-year-old footballer whose playing style has him likened to that of Kaka's, we should not be surprised. As we have seen in the past, the release clause in just a number to the club's Qatari owners. If Pep wants someone, funds he shall have at his disposal.

What's next?

The burning question at the moment is that will the youngster going to start a bidding war? Or, does he already have his heart set on a move to a particular club? As the domestic season ends and the transfer season begins, things shall definitely get clearer.