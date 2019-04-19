Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with Massimiliano Allegri's tactics at Juventus, demands massive overhaul at the club

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the rumor?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with the tactics employed by manager Max Allegri and is demanding a massive overhaul at the club.

In case you didn't know...

After a shock 2-3 aggregate defeat to Ajax in the second leg of their quarter-final fixture, Juventus crashed out of the Champions League, thereby squandering Ronaldo's fifth European title bid in the process.

The 34-year-old was brought to Turin for a hefty €112 million last summer in the hopes of strengthening Juventus' European title chase. The Portuguese forward's worth in the competition was proven when he single-handedly overturned a two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in their Round of 16 fixture to fire the Old Lady to the last-16 stage.

Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has revealed that her son was "very sad" about the elimination telling Gazzetta dello Sport (via AS), "He was very sad. He would have liked to have gone to the final. It will be for the next one. What did he say to me? ‘Mom I don’t make miracles’."

The heart of the matter

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Metro) has reported that Ronaldo is furious with the club's capitulation and Allegri's choices within the team. The 34-year-old is now expecting the club administration to command a complete overhaul this summer in a bid to further strengthen the squad going into the new season.

There have been reports that Paulo Dybala could be sold to raise funds to buy Benfica's Joao Felix or Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with the purchase of the former comparatively likelier than the latter.

Rumor rating: 6/10

While anger following Juventus' premature exit is understandable, a wedge in Ronaldo's relationship with Allegri is unlikely, given the number of assurances the manager has given regarding his association with the club and its players.

As mentioned before, reinforcements to strengthen the squad is likely to come in the summer as the club will once again look to win the Champions League, a title that has eluded them twice in the last four years.

What's next?

The Bianconeri are next scheduled to face Fiorentina in the Serie A this weekend.