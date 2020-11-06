Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the Juventus management to sign former Real Madrid teammate Angel di Maria, according to Todofichajes.

The Bianconeri have won the Serie A title in Ronaldo's two seasons at the club but are yet to significantly challenge for the Champions League.

As per the report, the Portugal national team captain believes Angel di Maria has the necessary experience to make a difference in big European games.

The Turin giants have been drawn into a Champions League group with Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.

⭐️ 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣 𝗚 ⭐️



________ will finish top 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/TPlwj3iIq5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 5, 2020

Despite being 32, Angel Di Maria remains one of the most influential players in the PSG squad. The Argentine scored in the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig but couldn't secure a win for his side.

Di Maria's contract with the French side expires in 2021, so Juventus could sign a pre-contract with the former Real Madrid player. The Turin giants are yet to hit their stride under new manager Andrea Pirlo as they sit at third in the Serie A table.

Pirlo has made some shrewd signings in the transfer window, which has started paying dividends for the Italian giants. Arthur Melo, who signed from Barcelona, has started to make his mark, starting consecutive games in the league.

First 11 #UCL matches:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 0 goals

Lionel Messi - 2 goals

Kylian Mbappe - 7 goals



Erling Haaland - 14 goals pic.twitter.com/pbJmdNAjvL — DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 5, 2020

Álvaro Morata, who is on loan from Atlético Madrid, has also started well for the Old Lady. The 28-year-old has already scored 6 goals for the club, with four of those coming in the Champions League.

Weston McKennie, who is on loan from Schalke, has looked solid at the heart of the Juventus midfield when given the opportunity by Pirlo. Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa, who is on loan from Fiorentina, has done a decent job for his manager on both flanks.

Pirlo expressed his frustration after his side's 4-1 win at Ferencvaros as he felt that his players were too complacent in the fixture. Speaking after the game, the former AC Milan midfielder said:

"We're satisfied with the result, but could've done much better in terms of the performance. We made a lot of mistakes down to complacency, so we need to improve. I talk to my players a lot, but they make the choices when they are on the pitch. They could've been less egotistical and killed off the game earlier."