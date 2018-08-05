Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at Juventus

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
4.86K   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:24 IST

Enter c
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to see his former teammate at Allianz Stadium next season

What's the rumour?

According to several reports, Real Madrid are closing in on their long-held target Thibaut Courtois, who could make a switch from Chelsea to Los Blancos before the transfer deadline, with only one year left on his contract with the Blues.

And if the deal gets over the line, Real Madrid's current first-choice keeper Keylor Navas' future at Santiago Bernabeu could be in jeopardy as the Belgian shot-stopper will usurp his berth in all likelihood.

However, it is now being claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer, has recommended the Old Lady to swoop in for the erstwhile Levante net-minder.

In case you didn't know...

Gianluigi Buffon has eventually bidden adieu to his 17-year stint at Juventus and in the wake of his departure, Wojciech Szczęsny and Mattia Perin are the only two feasible goalkeeping options left for the Serie A club.

As such, Juventus are on the hunt for a top-quality player between the sticks, and Ronaldo believes that the three-time Champions League winner Navas would be perfect for the role.

His contract with Los Blancos runs out in June 2020.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned earlier, if Courtois' arrival at Santiago Bernabeu is materialized, Navas will most likely fall down the pecking order under Julen Lopetegui.

What Real Madrid probably don't want to see is the return to the latter years of Iker Casillas' spell with the club, when the Spaniard locked horns over the goalkeeping berth with Diego Lopes that created a great rift across Jose Mourinho's dugout and dressing room.

Consequently, Real Madrid might want to part ways with the Costa Rican faithful at least temporarily (on loan), and Juventus could strike while the iron is hot.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Keylor Navas does not want a transfer from a trophy-lusting club such as Real Madrid, despite his status at Bernabeu in peril.

Video:

What's next?

Instead of wasting time on Navas, Juventus should turn their mind to other achievable targets in order to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Keylor Navas Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Can Marco Asensio succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
6 Players Who Could Possibly Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo will be missed at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not attempt to sign...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo was right to leave Real...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Real Madrid were right to sell Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably did not know about Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 records by Cristiano Ronaldo that will remain unbroken...
RELATED STORY
5 ridiculous stats that prove Cristiano Ronaldo is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us