Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at Juventus

05 Aug 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to see his former teammate at Allianz Stadium next season

What's the rumour?

According to several reports, Real Madrid are closing in on their long-held target Thibaut Courtois, who could make a switch from Chelsea to Los Blancos before the transfer deadline, with only one year left on his contract with the Blues.

And if the deal gets over the line, Real Madrid's current first-choice keeper Keylor Navas' future at Santiago Bernabeu could be in jeopardy as the Belgian shot-stopper will usurp his berth in all likelihood.

However, it is now being claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer, has recommended the Old Lady to swoop in for the erstwhile Levante net-minder.

In case you didn't know...

Gianluigi Buffon has eventually bidden adieu to his 17-year stint at Juventus and in the wake of his departure, Wojciech Szczęsny and Mattia Perin are the only two feasible goalkeeping options left for the Serie A club.

As such, Juventus are on the hunt for a top-quality player between the sticks, and Ronaldo believes that the three-time Champions League winner Navas would be perfect for the role.

His contract with Los Blancos runs out in June 2020.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned earlier, if Courtois' arrival at Santiago Bernabeu is materialized, Navas will most likely fall down the pecking order under Julen Lopetegui.

What Real Madrid probably don't want to see is the return to the latter years of Iker Casillas' spell with the club, when the Spaniard locked horns over the goalkeeping berth with Diego Lopes that created a great rift across Jose Mourinho's dugout and dressing room.

Consequently, Real Madrid might want to part ways with the Costa Rican faithful at least temporarily (on loan), and Juventus could strike while the iron is hot.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Keylor Navas does not want a transfer from a trophy-lusting club such as Real Madrid, despite his status at Bernabeu in peril.

What's next?

Instead of wasting time on Navas, Juventus should turn their mind to other achievable targets in order to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.