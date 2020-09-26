West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice has his mind set on a Chelsea move, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have been extremely busy during the transfer window, running up costs of over £250m in incomings.

However, it is expected that their summer splurge isn't over, with a potential move for the English midfielder on the cards.

Romano also claims that the club has to sell or loan out unwanted players before they free up funds for the player.

Chelsea have not made any official bid yet for Declan Rice. Talks on with his agent - but now it’s time to sell/loan out players, then #CFC will open talks on next days with West Ham. #WHUFC insist they won’t sell Rice but the player is pushing to join Chelsea. 🔵 #transfers https://t.co/DuMqm5j9bV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Declan Rice, 21, played in every single one of West Ham's Premier League games last season.

It is believed that he is valued at £80 million, although the player himself is said to be keen on the move after the club established contact with his agent.

Declan Rice is a product of the Chelsea youth academy but moved to West Ham in 2013.

Chelsea have significantly strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window

After enduring a transfer ban last year, Roman Abramovich has funded a spending spree in this window as the club looks to take significant steps towards closing the gap between them and champions Liverpool.

Incomings of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Edouard Mendy have been flanked by the departures of Willian to Arsenal and Michy Batshuayi on loan to Crystal Palace.

The future of inconsistent goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is also up in the air, with Chelsea looking to offload their record signing.

It is also believed that defender Antonio Rudiger could be allowed to leave, with rumours emerging that Barcelona could make a shock swoop for him.

English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also linked with a move away, pending the potential arrival of Declan Rice, who is expected to replace him in the squad.

However, when questioned ahead of Chelsea's Premier League game against West Brom, Frank Lampard refused to be drawn into speculation over Rice.

"I honestly don't have answers to the speculation of ins or outs going forward.

“Again they are rumours [about Declan Rice]. I can't talk about these things, but when players are ours it's not my position to speculate on what may be, and it's the same on the other side from players from other clubs. And I'll continue that way.”