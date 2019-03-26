Reports: Eden Hazard remains in pole position to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard remains in pole position to join Real Madrid in the coming summer.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard is one of the best forwards in the Premier League despite Chelsea enduring a tough last few months. The Belgian star has racked up 13 goals and 11 assists in the league for Chelsea this season and proven himself to be an asset.

Hazard remains a pivotal reason for Chelsea, who are hoping a top 4 finish and winning the Europa League. Chelsea also reached the Carabao Cup Final before losing to Manchester City. But the Blues were handed a transfer ban, and they won't be able to buy any player in the coming season.

With Belgium, Hazard has netted 3 goals in just two Euro Qualifier matches, which depicts that the forward is at the peak of his career. Hazard was also one of the best players in the 2018 World Cup.

The Belgian flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid but recently claimed that he is focused on his current club.

In a recent interview, Hazard said:

“I'm not working on that right now. I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League."

“This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see.”

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid seems the ideal destination for the world-class forward, who seriously wants to play under Zinedine Zidane next season.

According to the report, Chelsea are desperately trying to convince Hazard to renew his contract so that he can extend at the club. But the Belgian forward continues to be in pole position to become Madrid's signing for the next season.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Marca is a reliable source, and Hazard transfer should not come as a shock as the move to Real Madrid has been likely for a few months now.

What's next?

Chelsea will play against Cardiff City in the upcoming Premier League fixture.

