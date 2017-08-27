Reports: Chelsea's £40 million move set to be hijacked by Everton

Conte will not be a happy man if this happens!

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 27 Aug 2017, 19:00 IST

Koeman is ready to hijack Chelsea's move for Vardy

What's the story?

Everton have already spent around £150 million in this transfer window and they are not done yet. The Mirror believes that Ronald Koeman is set to hijack Chelsea's move for Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

In case you didn't know...

Vardy has scored 64 goals in 169 appearances since joining the Foxes back in 2012 from non-league club Fleetwood Town and played a crucial role in helping Leicester City the Premier League title in 2015/16.

Vardy was a target for Arsenal last season and the Gunners thought they had got their man before the striker signed a new deal with the Foxes.

Everton had been linked to Oliver Giroud and Christian Benteke before turning towards their attention towards Vardy. Koeman is reportedly also open to the idea of Diego Costa joining the Toffees.

The heart of the matter

Everton might have made a number of signings this season but Koeman still believes he needs another striker to finally compete for the top four this season.

Everton believe they have an upper hand in the transfer as they have Steve Walsh in their back room. He was a former Leicester talent spotter who is now a director at the Goodison Park.

The 30-year old signed a new contract last season earning £100k-a-week but is open to the idea of a new challenge. He knows a move to Everton or Chelsea will increase his earning power.

Since the departure of Romelu Lukaku, Koeman has spent the summer trying to fill his shoes and now believes Vardy is the man.

With just a couple of days to go, Koeman's main focus has been a striker and believes Walsh's influence might tip the favour of landing the 30-year old striker in their favour.

Author's take

If Chelsea lose out on Vardy to Everton, Antonio Conte will not be a happy man. Chelsea have not had a fruitful transfer window so far, but the club still believes that they can make some late signings and change the fortune of the club.

Conte has already lost out a couple of his primary targets this summer and is not pleased with the club's transfer market activity. There are also reports that Lille want to take Michy Batshuayi away from the Stamford Bridge and are even ready to pay £36 million - a club record fee for his services.

If the Belgian's move comes to fruition, Chelsea will be left with only one out and out striker in Alvaro Morata.