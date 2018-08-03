Reports: Everton to complete the transfer of ex-Inter Milan midfielder this week

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 9.27K // 03 Aug 2018, 23:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Marco Silva looking to sign Sporting CP midfielder

What's the rumor?

Everton had been very quiet during the earlier part of the transfer window, but as deadline day inches closer, they have sped up all their negotiations, and have made two blockbuster signings already with the captures of Richarlison from Watford and Lucas Digne from Barcelona.

This time around they are linked with ex-Inter Milan youngster, Pedro Delgado, who now plies his trade at Sporting CP. A deal in the region of 3 million is expected to be completed in the coming days.

In case you didn't know..

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder started his young career at Sporting and his performances there earned him a big move to Inter Milan, where he started with the B side first, and slowly moved up the ladder. He was nearing a first-team chance, but in three seasons at the San Siro, he failed to muster even one minute on the pitch for Inter Milan.

He was shipped back to Portuguese side Sporting CP. The failed move to Inter Milan greatly affected his performance, and he did not perform well for the first team, and hence he was moved to the second team, where he played 28 games for the whole of the last season.

The heart of the matter

New Everton boss Marco Silva is keen on adding new players to his squad as he aims to stamp his authority on his team. He sold Davy Klassen and is short of back-up options in midfield.

This is a strange move as the midfielder is yet to feature for the first team at Sporting and still, Marco Silva has seen something in him that he wants in his squad at Everton. Strange things do happen in the transfer market.

Video: Pedro Delgado:

Rumor Rating: 3/10

This move makes no sense to Everton whatsoever. They have spent a lot of money on Richarlison and Digne, and despite their midfield being short on options, a move for a player who has failed at two separate clubs is not the right way forward.

What's next?

Everton may look to bolster their squad in the coming days, and may look to sign some players who are of first team quality, so keep an eye out, Everton fans.