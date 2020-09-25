Reports: Ex-Barcelona veteran Luis Suarez wants reunion with Arsenal star Lucas Torreira at Atletico Madrid

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has asked his new club, Atletico Madrid, to bring Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira to the capital club, as per reports in Spain.

After a long and eventful saga surrounding Suarez, the topic of his future was finally put to bed this summer. The forward completed his move to Atletico Madrid on Thursday and has already been in talks with South American manager Diego Simeone on how to bolster his squad.

Torreira has been a player who has been linked with a move to Los Rojiblancos for quite a while now, and could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Suarez urges Atleti to sign Arsenal star Torreira

Suarez (#9) and Torreira (#14) have played together for Uruguay

As per Spanish news outlet AS, Suarez has advised Diego Simeone to sign his compatriot Lucas Torreira this summer.

The Uruguayan destroyer is said to be open to a move away from the Emirates just two years after moving to Arsenal from Serie A club Sampdoria. Should they be interested in Torreira's services, Atletico Madrid will be expected to shell out a sum of €24m for the midfielder.

Suarez has prior experience playing alongside Torreira as the two Uruguayans shared the stage on several occasions for their country.

😓 Arsenal with and without Lucas Torreira starting in the Premier League this season



Would the Gunners be right to sell the midfielder this summer? pic.twitter.com/kYTZy9RY8q — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 9, 2020

The 33-year-old is one of La Celeste's greatest-ever players and represented them a staggering 113 times, scoring 59 goals. Torreira made his Uruguay debut 11 years after Suarez, and has already accumulated 23 caps for his nation.

After a fast start to life as an Arsenal player, the 24-year-old's impressive form took a nosedive due to injuries and other off-field issues. There were reports which suggested that he wanted to secure a return to Italy which were confirmed by his agent, Pablo Bentancur, earlier on in May.

Lucas Torreira has agreed personal terms with Atlético Madrid. He’s keen to join but agreement with Arsenal has not been reached yet: Atléti need to sell Hector Herrera to sign Torreira. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Atleti #transfers @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2020

Speaking on his client's predicament at Arsenal, the Atletico Madrid target's agent explained;

"Lucas had some differences with his coach and was a bit annoyed about it, but then he bounced back. The injury came after that, but luckily it’s not as serious as we feared it would be. Now he’s completely recovered and I think he’ll be a wanted man in the transfer market."

He continued,

"I still have to talk to Arsenal. The player would love to return to Italy, although it must be acknowledged that Arsenal have treated him very well."

Torreira celebrates after scoring a goal for the Gunners

Bentancur has been active again in recent times and reiterated the uncertainty regarding his client's future in North London. When asked about whether Torreira could depart from the club, his agent explained that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta 'must decide' on whether he wants to keep the midfielder.

Torreira's agent revealed;

"The player is training with Arsenal, they own him, he is one of the few cases of athletes who arrive in England and immediately play 50 games in a row. After a nasty injury, he didn’t require surgery, but the recovery process was still tricky and took a while. Now the coach and Arsenal must work out if they need Torreira or not."

Although Arsenal are interested in Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, it is understood that Los Rojiblancos are unwilling to part ways with their Ghanian star.

