Reports: FC Barcelona planning to raise €300 million in summer for potential signings as three key superstars might get sold

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
318   //    04 Apr 2019, 09:52 IST

Barcelona are planning to sell some key figures including Raktic and Coutinho in summer.
Barcelona
are
planning to sell some key figures including Raktic and Coutinho in summer.

What's the story?

According to a report, FC Barcelona are planning to sell players worth €300 million in the approaching summer.

The Catalans are poised to let go of three key players with the view of generating funds for the signing of their potential targets.

In case you didn't know..

The Blaugrana are in pursuit of the Dutch prodigy Matthijs de Ligt, after having already signed his compatriot and Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong in January. However, De Jong will join the squad at the end of the season. On the other hand, Serbian sharpshooter Luka Jovic and Atletico Madrid's talismanic forward Antoine Griezmann are on the radar of the Catalan side.

In what is going to be a busy summer for them, the Barca hierarchy has decided to offload some key figures of their squad with the view of balancing their accounts and signing new players without risking themselves financially.

The report suggests that the 25-time Spanish champions will either sell the players who have been linked with big-money moves recently or the ones who have been out of favour under Ernesto Valverde.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, three key players who might be shown the way out of the Camp Nou in the summer are Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, and Samuel Umtiti.

Coutinho, who became the record-signing for the five-time Champions League winners last year, has failed to deliver in the Blaugrana colours. However, the former Liverpool star still maintains a good reputation in the Premier League and the Catalans would be willing to offload him for a price in the region of €100 million.

Croatian playmaker, Raktic, who've failed to sign an improved contract with the Spanish outfit might get sold if a club with a big offer comes calling at the end of the season.

On the other hand, French defender, Umtiti, who has missed the better part of the 2018/19 season due to an injury and has failed to impress since his return, is another key player who might get sold. The World Cup winner has fallen behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Josep Maria Bartomeu is aware of the fact that if he wants to strengthen Ernesto Valverde's squad for the next season, he first needs to make room for the new signings. If there's a possibility of big-name signings happening in the summer, then letting go of the unfavoured figures in Valverde's squad would be a win-win situation for all parties involved.

What's next?

Following a dramatic 4-4 draw against Villareal, the La Liga leaders will host second-placed Atletico Madrid in the league this weekend before visiting the Old Trafford for their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester United.

