Reports: Former Chelsea manager ready to take up Real Madrid job

A man under immense pressure

What's the story?

Former Chelsea, Italy and Juventus boss Antonio Conte has agreed to take charge of Real Madrid if the struggling Julen Lopetegui is released off his duties. Having undergone a dry spell of win-less results, the Spanish tactician is under ginormous pressure to uplift the team's morale and produce victories.

In case you didn't know...

Los Blancos are presently suffering from a string of poor outcomes, having not won any of their last five matches. They went about 481 minutes without finding the back of the net - the longest in the club's monumental history. As a result, Lopetegui is on the verge of being axed by the Madrid hierarchy.

The heart of the matter

Apart from the results that haven't gone their way, there is a lack of cohesion amongst the players on the pitch. They have struggled to get going in matches and play with concrete game plans and tactics. Rather, at times Sergio Ramos and co. have failed to stick to their ideals.

Should he be offloaded, rumours have emerged stating that Antonio Conte is ready to take reins at the club. The Italian has been without a job since May but faces no doubts regarding his potential as a coach.

The 49-year-old has received a host of honours in his career, including a Premier League trophy in his first season in English football, three Serie A titles and two cups.

Reports have also suggested that Lopetegui could face the sack by Saturday or Sunday. Meanwhile, Conte has supposedly spoken to the chiefs and is ready for a new project.

What's next?

The Galacticos welcome Czech Republic side as the Champions League returns on Tuesday. A comprehensive victory at home then should cool matters down to an extent.

The Spanish giants aren't known for their patience with managers due to the repeated and consistent success they achieve every single season. One can expect Conte to be a Real Madrid manager in the coming weeks.