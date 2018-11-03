×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Former Ligue 1 manager to replace Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
1.09K   //    03 Nov 2018, 16:17 IST

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to Marca, former Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim could take over the reins at Real Madrid in the wake of Julen Lopetegui's sacking.

The Spanish outlet claims that Jardim has emerged as the likely candidate for Los Blancos managerial job ahead of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. Although Madrid are still keen to secure Pochettino's services, they have realized that it might be impossible to prise him away during the season.

In case you didn't know...

Julen Lopetegui was given the sack by Real Madrid following their 5-1 humiliating loss against Barcelona on Sunday. Santiago Solari, the Madrid Castilla coach, has been appointed in place of him as Real Madrid's interim manager as the search continues for a new manager.

The heart of the matter

Needless to say, Real Madrid have got off to a disappointing start this season. The massive turnaround in the last transfer window that saw the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo has greatly afflicted the Spanish giants, who now sit 9th on La Liga table having managed only 14 points in 10 league encounters.

Speaking of Leonardo Jardim, the Portuguese manager is presently out of work after he was sacked by AS Monaco about a month ago. Jardim is largely known for having churned out outstanding talents during his stint at Monaco, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Tiémoué Bakayoko and Thomas Lemar.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Antonio Conte, who was the favourite to replace Julen Lopetegui, has already been ruled out of the race. A couple of other managers have also rejected Madrid's offer bearing in mind the wretched situation of the club. In consequence, Jardim could be the manager the hierarchy might resort to.

What's next?

As things stand, Solari will be managing Real Madrid for the next few weeks until Perez's hunt for an able manager comes to fruition.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football AS Monaco Football Leonardo Jardim Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: Real Madrid approach Julen Lopetegui successor
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
3 mistakes made by Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Premier League manager turns down Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Julen Lopetegui could be sacked next week with...
RELATED STORY
El Clásico looms large for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 probable long-term replacements for Julen Lopetegui at...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Julen Lopetegui gets sacked by Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid confirm sacking of Julen Lopetegui, appoint...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
Today REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Today VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
Tomorrow RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
Tomorrow EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
Tomorrow REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
Tomorrow HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us