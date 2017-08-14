Reports: Former Real Madrid winger set to join Stoke City on loan

He would be the ideal man to replace Arnautovic, who moved to West Ham United.

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 14 Aug 2017, 20:02 IST

Hughes will be pleased to sign Jese

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid winger, Jese Rodriguez, is set to join Stoke City on loan after rejecting a move to Fiorentina.

After a below-par spell at Paris-Saint German, AS claim that Jese is ready to move to England to test himself.

In case you didn't know...

Jese had already agreed to sign for Fiorentina on a 2-year loan deal to replace Federico Bernardeschi.

The player arrived at France just a year ago for £22.5m but failed to make an impact under Unai Emery, scoring just one goal in the first half of the season. In total, the player made just 14 appearances and scored just twice.

Jese spent the second half of the last season at Las Palmas where he scored 3 goals in 16 appearances.

Before joining for PSG, the attacker nearly joined then manager Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough last season.

The heart of the matter

The Spain international has now made an U-turn and has decided to join Stoke City as soon as possible. The player is keen to play in England and has identified the Potters as an ideal destination.

Jese apparently had a verbal agreement with Fiorentina before Stoke moved in to secure the deal.

The former Real Madrid winger was set to sign a two-year loan deal with Fiorentina and PSG were set to pay a part of his €7m salary. The side from Florence could then sign the 24-year old in the 2019-20 season.

Fiorentina have now turned their attention to sign Giovanni Simeone, son of Diego Simeone.

Stoke manager Hughes has been searching for an ideal replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who departed to West Ham earlier this summer and has identified Jese as an ideal replacement.

PSG are looking to recoup as much as they can from the sale of Jese. As things stand, the clubs have not agreed a figure should Stoke decide to buy him.

According to Sky Sports, the 24-year old will join for the Potters later today and it is believed that the player is currently undergoing his medical.

Author's take

Jese's addition to Stoke will come as a welcome sign for manager Mark Hughes. He lost Arnautovic to West Ham this summer the manager would be pleased to get a replacement.

The player is versatile and can be used in a number of different roles. He could be a perfect replacement for the maverick Austrian.