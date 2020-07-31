Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has reportedly decided to remain in the Spanish capital amidst uncertainty over his future, as per reports in England.

The Welsh star has been heavily criticised over the last year or two for his behaviour at Real Madrid, and shares a frosty relation with coach Zinedine Zidane. The French icon even tried to push him out the exit door last summer until club chief Florentino Perez intervened.

With his future up in the air, Bale is said to have informed former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs about his decision for the upcoming campaign.

As per Mirror Football, Bale has informed his compatriot Ryan Giggs that he is going to continue his stay at Real Madrid despite his ongoing struggles. He is said to have told the Wales coach and other teammates that he intends to see out his big-money contract at the club, which runs till the summer of 2022.

The 31-year-old has primarily been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zidane. Even this year, Bale was given just 12 starts for Los Blancos amidst several injury crises at the capital club. Real Madrid went on to claim their first LaLiga Santander title since 2016/17, and their 34th overall.

The former Tottenham Hotspur legend didn't see a minute of football in each of Real Madrid's last seven games, and he made his feelings clear on the sidelines.

Bale was pictured wearing a face mask over his eyes while relaxing on the bench while Real Madrid registered a crucial 2-0 win at Alaves. Similarly, he looked disinterested at several other points of Los Blancos' victorious campaign — even while his teammates were celebrating a much-deserved title win.

He accumulated 1092 minutes of LaLiga Santander football en-route Real Madrid's 34th title, scoring two goals and recording as many assists. Both his goals came in the same game as Bale rescued a point for Zidane's men, after which he was sent off in the dying embers of the game.

Bale came close to leaving Real Madrid last summer when Jiangsu Suning came calling for his services. The Chinese Super League club were reportedly willing to pay the Welshman a staggering £1m-a-week salary in Asia, comfortably making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, let alone football.

His teammate Toni Kroos also claimed that Bale was set to leave last summer, verifying the rumours of Jiangsu Suning's interest. Speaking on the former Premier League star's predicament in the capital city of Spain, the German said;

"I think he [Gareth Bale] originally wanted to leave last summer and the club said yes, but then changed their mind. I don't know if he's still a little pissed off about that, I really don't, but the truth is that it's a difficult subject."

Kroos revealed that Bale was close to leaving last summer

However, despite rumours that suggest otherwise, Kroos insisted that the reports claiming that Bale doesn't get along with his teammates are wide off the mark. He continued to explain,

"Everything is fine in the team, we don't give these things too much importance, Bale has also helped us win a lot in the last six years. On a day-to-day basis he doesn't give us problems and we show respect for what he gave to Real Madrid."

Real Madrid are set to travel to Manchester for the second leg of their round of 16 tie against Pep Guardiola's Cityzens. The would hope to overturn a 2-1 deficit against the former Premier League champions without the suspended Sergio Ramos.

